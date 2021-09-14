-
State Rep. Todd Courser, R-Lapeer, is attempting to head same-sex marriage off at the pass with a new package of bills that would take secular elected…
In Michigan, if you’re gay or lesbian, you can’t get married.And for LGBT partners who adopt children it’s nearly impossible for both to have parental…
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing Rochester High School administrators of denying students their First Amendment rights. The ACLU claims the…
The State House failed to reject the Michigan Civil Service Commission's decision to allow state employees to enjoy domestic partner benefits.The…
Last January, the Michigan Civil Service Commission approved domestic partner benefits for state employees. The benefits were scheduled to go into effect…
Oak Reed ran for Homecoming King at Mona Shores High School in Muskegon, but school officials tossed out Reed's ballots because, anatomically, Reed is not…