Lessons from Isle Royale

The last two wolves on Isle Royale are still hanging on. The wolf-moose research study on the wilderness island in Lake Superior is now in its 60th year,…
The winter study of the wolves and moose on Isle Royale is heading into its 59th year. The wolf-moose study is the longest running study of any predator…
This year’s winter study on the wolves and moose of Isle Royale is out today.It says it appears there are only two wolves left – down from three last…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Several U.S. senators want the federal government to decide faster what to do about Isle Royale National Park's imperiled wolf…
The ongoing study of wolves and moose on Isle Royale in Lake Superior has hit a critical juncture. Researchers in charge of the longest continuous study…
The winter study of the wolves and moose on Isle Royale is heading into its 57th year. The wolf-moose study is the longest continuous study of any…
It’s the 56th year of the study of Isle Royale’s wolves and moose. Researchers at Michigan Tech have just finished this year’s Winter Study.Rolf Peterson…
A wolf that fled from Isle Royale National Park over an ice bridge was found dead on the Minnesota mainland last month.Researchers were unsure how the…
The last time I checked, the ice bridge to Isle Royale had not fully formed, but there's an ice bridge now.Michigan Technological University's Rolf…
Update: Friday, February 7, 2014The ice bridge to Isle Royale has formed. See our post here.Original post: January 9, 2014Wolves first came to Isle Royale…