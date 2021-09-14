-
"Words mean things."Our favorite podcasters, Crissle and Kid Fury of The Read, are fond of saying that.It's true now more than ever, but particularly when…
-
In this Let's Review session, your podcast co-hosts Kim and Jenn get at the heart of a listener question about the proliferation of black leads on TV.Are…
-
In this episode of Let’s Review, your hosts Jenn & Kim debate the merits of checking in and checking out on current events. What are the social,…
-
Let’s Review is a new podcast from Michigan Radio focused on current events, pop culture, identity, and the tricky art of navigating life.Your hosts are…