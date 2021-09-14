-
Lithium-ion battery maker LG Chem is planning on doubling the size of its workforce in Holland this year. The plant makes batteries for the Chevy Volt and…
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan factory that makes lithium-ion batteries for General Motors is halting production for up to six weeks because of a…
LG Chem Plant begins productionThe LG Chem plant in West Michigan has finally started production of lithium-ion batteries. Michigan Radio’s Lindsey Smith…
A lithium-ion battery maker says it’s finally begun production at its plant in West Michigan.President Obama’s stimulus package invested some $2 billion…
Officials from Allegan County confirm three companies have put tax liens on LG Chem’s Holland plant. Andy J. Egan Company’s lien is worth…
Community leaders in Holland, Michigan are trying to stay upbeat about the future of the battery industry they’ve worked so hard to attract.But the past…
Construction is underway on a huge plant in Holland that will eventually produce hundreds of thousands of battery packs for electric vehicles, including…