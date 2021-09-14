-
Today on Stateside, things to know about Michigan’s rising COVID infection and hospitalization rates. Also, the health officer for one Michigan county…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says the state law that punishes intimidation based on gender protects transgender people from threatening behavior.The case…
-
The petition campaign to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to hear its case. Fair and Equal…
-
The campaign to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law has appealed a court decision that stalled the petition drive. The Fair and Equal…
-
UPDATED 7/28/21 @ 4:00 pm The Michigan Supreme Court is the next stop for the petition campaign to add LTBTQ protections to the state civil rights law.…
-
A state board will meet Monday to determine whether an initiative to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections will move ahead. The…
-
Today on Stateside, what the national opioid settlement could mean for Michigan. Also, the founding of Detroit’s long-lived and well-loved Black LGBTQ…
-
The Michigan elections bureau has determined that a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter…
-
Detroit artist, educator, and organizer Cyrah Dardas is making the art she wants to see in her community. But sometimes, getting integrated into a…
-
Out again! LGBTQ comics joke about returning to the stand-up stage, pride, pandemic, and Zoom comedyWith a global pandemic, major social movements, and crucial political events all occurring within the past year, finding reasons to laugh has been…