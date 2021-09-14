-
Liane Shekter-Smith sat quietly in court Wednesday as the Michigan Solicitor General railed against the plea deal that was about to lead to the dismissal…
Two state officials will be sentenced next month on charges connected to the Flint water crisis.Mike Prysby and Stephen Busch both entered pleas of no…
It’s back to court Monday for four defendants in the Flint water crisis investigation.At the time of Flint’s ill-fated drinking water switch, district…
Four current and former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality employees criminally charged in the Flint water crisis are scheduled to return to…
One of the Flint residents to first sound the alarm about the city’s water problems testified today that state environmental officials refused to…
The government's chief prosecutor in the Flint water crisis criminal case suggests top officials pressured state employees to switch Flint’s water source…
The stage is set for the next step in the Flint water crisis criminal probe.Today, a judge scheduled preliminary exams for five water crisis defendants…
This will be a busy week for Flint water crisis prosecutors.A Monday court hearing will handle motions in the criminal cases against five MDEQ employees,…
The criminal case against a half-dozen government employees in the Flint water crisis probe will drag on into this fall.District Court Judge Jennifer…
Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.The announcement does not indicate if there are…