-
President Donald Trump has defied many norms during his presidency. As his tenure in the Oval Office comes to a close, both the Republican and Democratic…
-
Today on Stateside, as a second surge of COVID-19 cases continues across the state, hospitals in the hardest hit communities struggle to keep up with the…
-
In the last presidential election more than 250,000 Michigan voters cast their ballots for third-party or write-in candidates. Donald Trump beat Hillary…
-
The Michigan Libertarian Party held its nominating convention this past weekend in Gaylord. That’s in time to meet Monday’s deadline to turn in to the…
-
Michigan Congressman Justin Amash has decided to explore a run for a higher office: President of the United States.On Twitter Tuesday night, Amash…
-
Michigan’s Libertarian Party gubernatorial candidate has chosen who he wants as lieutenant governor.Nominee Bill Gelineau asked Angelique Chaiser Thomas…
-
The primaries are over, and we are officially into the general election season.If you pulled a ballot in the August election, you might have noticed there…
-
Michigan Libertarians usually nominate their candidate for governor at a party convention. But this year, voters will choose the nominee. The Libertarian…
-
Infrastructure spending, legalizing marijuana, and education reform were all big talking points at Michigan’s first Libertarian gubernatorial debate in…
-
For the first time in Michigan history, Libertarian candidates for governor will be on the August primary ballot. That’s because the party got enough…