-
Metro Detroit Muslims held a vigil last night in downtown Royal Oak, in memory of those killed in an attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya Tuesday.U.S.…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan State University says a Libya-funded diplomatic and educational program for professionals from the North African nation halted…
-
Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers says as the Muammar Gadhafi regime loses power in Libya, the United States needs to make sure Libya’s weapons stockpiles…
-
Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says the events in Libya this weekend vindicate President Obama’s decision to support NATO’s involvement there.…
-
Marisa Schultz has an amazing story in today's Detroit News.It's about Mustafa Gheriani of Fenton, Michigan.Gheriani is a U.S. citizen, but was born in…
-
Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin says the future of the Libyan conflict rests in the hands of the Libyan people. NATO this past week officially took over…
-
Michigan Senator Carl Levin (D), along with Arizona Senator John McCain (R), made opening statements this morning before the Senate Armed Services…
-
President Obama defended U.S. military action in Libya during an address to the nation last night. The President explained that the U.S. intervened in…
-
President Barack Obama will address the nation tonight about the military role the U.S. is playing in Libya. It's been just a little over a week since the…
-
Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin is defending President Obama’s decision to get involved in the war in Libya. Critics have complained the president waited…