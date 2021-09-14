-
Criticized for a massive backlog at local Secretary of State office branches, Secretary Jocelyn Benson says her department is taking steps to improve…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic made “business as usual” at the Secretary of State’s offices impossible. Instead of walking in to renew license plate tags, people…
-
A package of three bills (H.B. 4486, H.B. 4775, and H.B. 4776) would change how an optional state park entrance fee is paid when Michiganders apply to…
-
Michigan’s Secretary of State says it’s time to modernize her department’s 131 branch offices.Jocelyn Benson spent the past few months visiting each…
-
A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he's undecided about signing legislation that would require Michigan to create and sell an…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is offering its opposition to Grand Rapids' plans to use license plate scanning technology for parking…
-
Another Michigan man who was denied a personalized license plate the state says could be considered “offensive to good taste and decency” is suing on free…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker is planning to introduce legislation to regulate the use of devices that photograph license plates.Rep. Sam…
-
We’ve got a few serious problems in this state, from the fact that we lost almost a million jobs in the past decade to the inconvenient truth that higher…
-
The newsroom 8-ball says: "Answer hazy, try again later."As we reported earlier this week, a proposal in the state legislature that would create a "Choose…