life without parole

-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed with an Appeals Court ruling that denied a retrial in a first-degree murder conviction of an 18 year-old…
-
The Michigan appeals court has ordered a new sentence for a Kalamazoo teenager convicted of murder and suggested that he shouldn't be locked up for the…
-
A convicted killer will get a chance at a new sentence. In this case, one hour makes a big difference.Deandre Woolfolk was about an hour shy of his 18th…
-
DETROIT (AP) - About 130 Michigan prison inmates will have an opportunity to seek parole in a case that ends an unusual state policy of treating them as…
-
Sixteen-year-old Matelyn Sarosi wasn't building snow men or sipping hot chocolate during her recent snow days. Instead, she was drafting an 18-page legal…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the state's juvenile lifer law applies retroactively to more…
-
Teen offenders in Michigan are worse off than teens in other states.That's according to a new report from Michigan-based Second Chances 4 Youth and the…
-
A federal judge will hear the state’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging state law that allows juveniles offenders to be sentenced to life without…