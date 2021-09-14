-
When you look up at the night sky what do you see? For many of us, light pollution limits the view. But a new dark sky park in Cass County, Michigan will…
-
Today on Stateside, on the same day the UAW announces that the new GM contract will be ratified, we hear from a Michigan plant that voted against the…
-
This is International Dark Sky Week, a good time to remember that Michigan is home to an International Dark Sky Park, one of only 16 in the nation. And…
-
Friends organizations for two state parks and a state recreation area in Michigan's Lower Peninsula are working together with local officials to have the…
-
When was the last time you were someplace so dark that you could look up at the night sky and actually see the stars? Not just a handful, but hundreds or…