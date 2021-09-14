-
One evening in the late 1800s, a lighthouse keeper named John Herman was drinking, as he usually did, when he decided to play a prank on his assistant.…
Michigan has more than its fair share of lighthouses. In fact, the Great Lakes state, with its expansive shorelines, boasts the most in the country. When…
Large waves and Lake Michigan’s record high water level are breaking down the barrier that protects the historic Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort.Key…
The federal government is auctioning off three historic Great Lakes lighthouses. The lighthouses are Poe Reef on Lake Huron, Ontonagon Breakwater on the…
The federal government has been auctioning off Great Lakes lighthouses, including a recent group of lighthouses located offshore.The North Manitou Shoal…
If you've ever dreamed of owning a lighthouse, now's your chance.The North Manitou Shoal Light has a view of the Sleeping Bear Dunes and the Manitou…
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is proposing to shut down a Lake Huron navigational aid in East Tawas. The light is mounted in the Tawas…
Three Great Lakes lighthouses are being auctioned by the federal government.Skillagalee Island lighthouse in Lake Michigan, Spectacle Reef lighthouse in…
The U.S. General Services Administration is looking for stewards to take care of three historic lighthouses in Michigan.Stewards can use the lighthouses…
Live the life of a Victorian-era light keeper at Tawas Point Lighthouse.That's the lure in an announcement this week that the Michigan Department of…