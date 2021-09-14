-
The cities of Lincoln Park and Pontiac have both improved their finances enough to exit state oversight and return to local control, according to press…
Q: What do Detroit, Allen Park, Flint, and Hamtramck all have in common?A: The cities are all under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager.…
Governor Snyder has named Brad Coulter as emergency manager for the city of Lincoln Park.Coulter will take a leave of absence from his job as a consultant…
St. Henry’s in Lincoln Park held its first Mass on June 3, 1923 and its last Mass on March 2, 2014.At the end of the church’s final Mass, parish members…
A state review team has officially concluded that a “financial emergency” exists in the city of Lincoln Park.The small suburb in the downriver area just…
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Governor Rick Snyder has appointed a review team to look at the finances of Lincoln Park.The review is part of the process…
Cities across Michigan are closely watching what happens to Detroit in bankruptcy court this week.More than a dozen Michigan cities and school districts…