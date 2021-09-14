-
Environmental groups are demanding Canada stop opposing the shutdown of Enbridge Energy’s Line 5.The group Oil and Water Don’t Mix and its supporters are…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy's plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes…
-
On Thursday, environmental groups and Native Americans plan to present Enbridge Energy with symbolic eviction notices. They want Enbridge to abide by…
-
Today on Stateside, why one maker of PFAS chemicals is challenging Michigan’s protections for drinking water. Plus, an international standoff is brewing…
-
If Line 5 is still pumping petroleum through the Straits of Mackinac on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has notified Enbridge Energy, she…
-
Enbridge Energy technically has one more day to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, but even the pipeline’s most vocal opponents…
-
For the first time in the tribe’s history, the Bay Mills Indian Community will have a tribal council made up entirely of women. “For me, I really see that…
-
As Canadian officials lobbied a Michigan Senate committee in March to keep the Line 5 pipeline open, Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) grew frustrated…
-
Attorneys general from Ohio, Louisiana, and Indiana are requesting amici status in Enbridge Energy's case against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's revocation…
-
Michigan's Indigenous communities hold long-standing legal right to protect lands and waters.On any given day, Jacques LeBlanc Jr. spends as many as 14…