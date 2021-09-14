-
A federal appeals court has dismissed a motion seeking to undo a ruling in a literacy lawsuit from Detroit.All 16 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for…
A federal appeals court has handed a victory to Detroit public school students suing for the “right to literacy.”One of the attorneys in the case called…
Kalamazoo Public Schools wants every student to see someone who looks like them in a book. That's why it's adding books to school classrooms to reflect…
Gina Russ, a volunteer reading coach at Stocking Elementary School, is helping a first grade student learn her vowel sounds.Russ holds up a card with a…
Bill Gelineau, Michigan’s Libertarian nominee for governor, says Michigan's education system needs to start focusing on the individual needs of…
The Michigan Department of Education on Wednesday released the results of its latest M-STEP assessment exams.The big takeaways? Only 44-percent of…
State Education officials are touting programs to improve early childhood literacy.The programs help state and local educators collaborate to bring more…
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit demanding literacy rights for Detroit children.Filed in 2016, the suit attempted to force the state of Michigan to…
New research from Michigan State University finds children develop language and literacy skills at a young age, in part due to their ability to…
State school superintendent Brian Whiston recently announced he's going on medical leave after being diagnosed with liver cancer.Whiston believes he has…