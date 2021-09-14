-
The Community Development Advocates of Detroit is hosting a community conversation about the impact of payday loans on Detroit residents Tuesday…
-
Thousands of Michiganders have become trapped in a cycle of debt after resorting to high interest, short-term loans to make ends meet, and advocates for…
-
Michigan is number one in the nation for loans being issued to small businesses.Turns out the Small Business Administration's Michigan district backed…
-
The federal government has approved financial support for Michigan fruit growers whose crops suffered due to unusual temperature fluctuations.Almost all…
-
Federal data show that a federal court district in Michigan ranks number one in the country for the number of federal lawsuits filed against individuals…
-
The current credit crunch has made it harder for people to get loans from a bank. Gone are the days when you could walk into your local bank branch, flash…
-
We collectively owe around $828 billion in revolving credit debt (that includes credit card debt), according to the latest numbers from the Federal…