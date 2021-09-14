-
A state board has taken a step that clears the way for a petition campaign to move ahead. The Board of State Canvassers approved 100 words to summarize a…
-
A liberal advocacy group has taken an early step to put a proposed amendment to the state Constitution on the ballot this year. It would place new…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear about the plan for a unique “net-zero” community in Ann Arbor. Plus, dispelling the stereotype that Michigan wine can't…
-
A coalition of groups wants to close what it calls loopholes that allow lobbyists in Lansing to abuse the system.The Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes…
-
The climate solutions caucus in the U.S. House is a group of more than 60 Democrats and Republicans who want to address climate change. Representative…
-
MI bills aim to follow Indiana’s lead, where businesses have power to shape environmental rulemakingThe Michigan legislature is considering three bills that would change how the state of Michigan determines environmental regulations. They would create an…
-
According to new campaign finance disclosures, Quicken Loans spent more on lobbying state government in the first seven months of 2017 than it had spent…
-
In 2016 alone, lobbyists provided Michigan lawmakers with $690,681 in food and drinks, according to a report from the Michigan Campaign Finance…
-
2016 may well go down as the Year of the Lobbyist in Michigan.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network (MCFN) dug into the numbers and discovered spending on…
-
It's time for another political roundup with Ken Sikkema and Susan Demas?.Attorney General Bill Schuette joined a lawsuit this week to try to block an…