-
Minutes is a new project at Michigan Radio to help keep track of what's happening at local government meetings throughout the state. As part of the…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan's counties are playing a critical role in the public health response to COVID-19, but the costs of the outbreak are straining…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan's local governments are moving public meetings online. Hackers took notice and are heckling and streaming inappropriate…
-
What happens with a cash-strapped city loses its grip on the ability to govern and provide basic services for residents?New research from Michigan State…
-
Most wind energy projects in Michigan are on farmland in the southern part of the state. They are often controversial even there, but one company wants to…
-
Here’s a pop quiz for you. What’s the name of your county clerk?County clerks play a critical role in keeping government operations on track, but they’re…
-
Tomorrow is Election Day. It’s an off-year election focused on local issues and races.But there’s still plenty of money being poured into these local…
-
This week, Representative Jason Sheppard, from southeast Michigan, and Senator Joe Hune, from Livingston County, both Republicans, introduced identical…
-
Only a few manufacturing facilities in the world measure over a million square feet. These marvels of modern industrialism are massive operations, and…
-
The Next IdeaA survey of local government leaders across Michigan finds they are not happy with state government.The latest Michigan Public Policy Survey…