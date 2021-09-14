long-eared bats

-
There’s some hopeful news about a disease that’s killing bats.White-nose syndrome is killing millions of bats in 29 states including Michigan, and five…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has put the northern long-eared bat on the “threatened” species list. The agency stopped short of saying the species is…