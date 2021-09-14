-
Trinity Health Michigan, which owns seven hospitals across the state, says people catastrophically injured in auto accidents are being dropped off at its…
-
More than 5,600 residents and 77 staff members of Michigan long-term care facilities have died in the COVID-19 pandemic so far, at least according to…
-
At first, Dakima Jackson wanted to be a dentist. But, to support herself while studying, she got a job at an adult foster care home, and quickly “fell in…
-
People with loved ones in long-term care facilities are making the most out of this year's incomplete Thanksgiving gatherings.The Michigan Department of…
-
Jerry Zeiger tested positive for COVID on a Tuesday.The next day, the hulking former engineer with late-stage Alzheimer’s is tucked under a soft brown…
-
The state of Michigan will allow more families to visit loved ones in nursing homes and other residential facilities.The state imposed restrictions on…
-
A state investigation into a Kalamazoo nursing home’s plans to remove some residents has uncovered further problems there.The state investigated the…
-
AARP is out with a proposal this week that calls for targeting state Medicaid dollars to fund at-home care. The senior citizen advocacy group says the…