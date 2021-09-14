-
A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual assault…
-
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has been ordered to stand trial on charges she lied about her knowledge of allegations against…
-
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is officially retiring from the university.MSU announced Simon’s retirement on Tuesday, as most…
-
Update Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:50 a.m.A decision on whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will stand trial is on hold for…
-
A detective looking into claims that former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon lied to police about former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar…
-
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon has some time off from court. Simon has been charged with multiple felonies. A hearing to…
-
The state Attorney General’s Office is trying to show that former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon lied to investigators to protect the…
-
The former president of Michigan State University will be back in court on Monday. Lou Anna Simon is facing multiple criminal charges – including two…
-
Michigan State University "screwed up" its investigation into Larry Nassar in 2014 - perhaps even intentionally - and former president Lou Anna Simon lied…
-
One year after resigning because of the Larry Nassar scandal, Michigan State University’s former president, Lou Anna Simon, is heading back to court…