-
With the weather warming up and the sun chasing away memories of the long stretch of cold, icy weather that lasted well into April, many Michigan…
-
Congrats are in order for the city of Ludington.The city broke a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand…
-
It’s that time of year again. Long lines are starting to form outside of all those favorite ice cream shops.But one line might be longer than the others…
-
Since the 1930s, Sargent Sand Company has held a permit to mine sand from its property that's surrounded by Ludington State Park.For years, the 400 acre…
-
You may have heard of ArtPrize. It’s an art competition in Grand Rapids where hundreds of thousands of tourists flock every fall to vote for their…
-
LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials want to enter into a revised consent agreement with a car ferry operator that would stop the nation's last…
-
The Lake Michigan car ferry S.S. Badger started what could be its final sailing season today.The historic ship burns coal as its fuel and dumps the…