-
Today, on Stateside, beginning April 5th all Michigan residents aged 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But are health departments ready…
-
New Year, new data. Climate change continues to affect the mitten state. Here are four places you should keep watching for it.1. The coldest Great Lake is…
-
If you’re out in wooded or brushy areas this summer and want to avoid Lyme disease, here’s the advice of the day: Wear long sleeves and pants, and check…
-
Washtenaw and Livingston counties have been named "known risks" for ticks infected with Lyme disease.That's according to an assessment by the Michigan…
-
Experts tell us it’s important to treat Lyme disease early, and state officials say Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan. But…
-
2017 is only halfway over, but there have already been more cases of Lyme disease reported in Michigan this year than in all of last year.So far, 279…
-
There’s a newly discovered kind of bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, Borrelia mayonii. Scientists have run tests to find out how long it takes to…
-
Ticks that carry Lyme disease have become active in Michigan with the recent unseasonably warm temperatures. The range for ticks has been expanding in…
-
Time to break out the long pants: tick season is back!The past couple of years we've had a tick boom along the west side of the state and it's happening…
-
If you’re doing anything outdoors this holiday weekend—from camping to gardening in the backyard—you should be on the lookout for ticks and…