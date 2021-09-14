-
Residents of the metro Detroit area might be surprised to learn that, in a recent study, their region ranked third on the list of areas making the biggest…
Construction of the M-1 streetcar line continues along Woodward Avenue in Detroit running from downtown to Grand Boulevard in Midtown.The new streetcars…
A state official says $3,000-a-day lease payments on idle train cars should end by Sept. 30. The Michigan Transportation Department is negotiating with a…
A Pennsylvania-based company will design, build and safety test streetcars for Detroit's light rail system.Officials with the M-1 rail project said the…
DETROIT - Bridge demolition for Detroit's light rail project will shut down a stretch of Interstate 94 this weekend.The Michigan Department of…
Dignitaries including Michigan Gov. Snyder, Senators Carl Levin and Debbie Stabenow, Representatives John Dingell and John Conyers, Detroit Mayor Mike…
Leaders of a light passenger rail line project being constructed in Detroit are looking for another $12 million from the federal government. If they don’t…
Anyone who has spent time in Chicago, New York or Washington knows the value of a good public transportation system – something that has been woefully…
DETROIT – Detroit's light passenger rail project is moving one step closer to reality with a request for contractors to work on the $140 million mass…
DETROIT (AP) - Below-ground utility relocation is underway on a 3.3-mile light rail system that will run from Detroit's riverfront to the city's New…