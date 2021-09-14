-
Wayne State University is putting classes and sports on hold, as COVID-19 rates surge in Detroit and across the state.The 10-day pause will begin…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and other top state officials put Wayne State University board members on notice Wednesday.That…
The presidents of Michigan’s three major research universities talked about state funding and campus sexual assault, and touted their combined research…
The Wayne State University Board of Governors unanimously approved Dr. M. Roy Wilson as the school’s next President Wednesday.Wilson is currently a deputy…