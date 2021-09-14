-
Many Michigan students got lower M-STEP test scores during COVID, but not all students took the testThe Michigan Department of Education released scores for its M-STEP standardized test, a statewide exam taken by third through eighth and eleventh grade…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan's request to waive the federal requirement of year-end statewide assessments, known as state…
-
The jury is still out on whether Michigan students will have to take the M-STEP test this year. But whatever tests students do take won’t be used for…
-
Many Michigan students will take some type of standardized test this school year, despite the pandemic. But there’s a lot that’s still unclear.Michigan's…
-
If Michigan students return to classrooms this school year, they won’t have to take the M-STEP test.U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Friday…
-
In yet another step that would have been unthinkable just a week ago, Michigan is asking the federal government for a waiver on federally-mandated…
-
Michigan's eighth graders will face a change in mandatory state tests starting this April. They will take the College Board's PSAT 8/9 in math and English…
-
Bill Gelineau, Michigan’s Libertarian nominee for governor, says Michigan's education system needs to start focusing on the individual needs of…
-
The Michigan Department of Education on Wednesday released the results of its latest M-STEP assessment exams.The big takeaways? Only 44-percent of…
-
When it comes to standardized testing, Michigan’s students don’t seem to be performing any better than in recent years — or too much worse.The Michigan…