State lawmakers are concerned about potential security threats against the Mackinac Bridge.Two incidents in recent months raised questions about potential…
The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic in both directions for more than two hours Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat.The Mackinac Bridge…
State officials say a two-year, $6.5 million painting project on the Mackinac Bridge's south tower will start next week. The Mackinac Bridge Authority…
Participants in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge should expect some changes - and prepare for traffic tie-ups.The 5-mile-long…
Happy 60th birthday to an iconic Michigan landmark: the Mighty Mac!State archivist Mark Harvey joined Stateside to fun facts about the Mackinac Bridge in…
It’s Michigan Labor Day tradition for tens of thousands of people to walk the five-mile span of the Mackinac Bridge linking the state’s upper and lower…
A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs…
Falling ice and high winds have shut down the Mackinac Bridge for a second time this week. The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the 5-mile-long bridge…
Tomorrow, up to 40,000 people will take part in the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.Bridge Authority CEO Bob Sweeney says the view from…
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - Environmental activists are planning events during the Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk to call attention to a number of issues,…