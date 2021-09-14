-
Today on Stateside, the potential of the cannabis compound CBD as a treatment for people with chronic pain. Plus, a new study says the tax incentives…
At the Mackinac Policy Conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that changes Michigan’s auto insurance law. And state Attorney General Dana…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer used a business conference on Mackinac Island to unveil a contest on Wednesday. The goal is to develop the next generation of…
The Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Island Policy Conference wraps up today. Michigan Radio’s It’s Just Politics team was there listening to speeches…
The Mackinac Island Policy Conference wraps up today. One of the people who spent some time on the island this week was University of Michigan President…
One hot topic at the Mackinac Policy Conference this week is the future of regional transportation in Southeast Michigan — particularly a proposed millage…
Michigan’s decision-makers are gathered this week on Mackinac Island for the annual Detroit Policy Conference. State House Speaker Tom Leonard is among…
The 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off today.Big names in Michigan politics, business, philanthropy, tech, education, and more will be on Mackinac…
Everyone’s back to the political games in D.C. and Lansing now that lawmakers are back from the annual Mackinac Island Policy Conference where one of the…
At the 2017 Mackinac Policy Conference this week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan flatly explained to a mostly white audience the systematic racism that shaped…