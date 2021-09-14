-
The Michigan State Police raided the offices of Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Wednesday.A State Police spokesman confirmed that investigators…
Things are getting back to normal at the Macomb County Clerk's office, less than five months after Karen Spranger was removed from office.Spranger's…
Macomb County has a new clerk, for now.The county’s circuit court judges unanimously picked longtime county employee Kathy Smith to temporarily head the…
In a surprise to no one, former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is not quietly accepting her fate after being removed from office last week.Spranger's…
The twists keep coming in the case of ousted Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger, as the county’s elected leaders gathered Tuesday to call for “stability”…
Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger took office in January 2017, and there's been non-stop drama surrounding her ever since.That drama hit a new high…
"It's been a hard row," Macomb County Court Clerk Karen Spranger told a federal district judge Tuesday about the legal and administrative roadblocks…
On Tuesday, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger, representing herself, will appear at a hearing in her lawsuit against the county before federal district…
Macomb County's embattled Clerk and Register of Deeds, Karen Spranger, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a civil conspiracy against her, involving…
A judge has found Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger in contempt of court.Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti ruled Spranger violated a court order. Among…