macomb county corruption

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice in federal court Wednesday.His plea hearing was conducted by…
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Smith stole money…
A former Macomb County politician is facing up to ten years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal theft and extortion charges.Dino Bucci was former…
The Michigan State Police raided the offices of Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Wednesday.A State Police spokesman confirmed that investigators…
Michigan Representatives Steve Marino and Jeff Yaroch have begun the process of impeaching Macomb Township Trustee Dino Bucci because of his absence from…
A man who built a towing empire in Metro Detroit is now serving time in prison.A federal judge sentenced Gasper Fiore to 21 months Thursday.He's among the…
A jury has found a former Clinton Township trustee guilty on fourteen bribery charges in a “pay-to-play” public corruption case.Dean Reynolds was the…
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A rogue trash hauler who bribed public officials to protect his business in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in…
A former Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief and legal advisor today pleaded guilty to accepting bribe money from the owner of a towing company.Celia…
The owner of multiple Southeast Michigan towing companies pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying bribes to a Macomb County official to in order to get a…