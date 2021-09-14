-
Macomb County is putting plans to build a new jail—and ask voters to fund it—on hold because of COVID-19.Plans to either renovate the jail or build a new…
Two Macomb County leaders made pleas for a new jail—and a millage to support it--from inside the county’s current facility on Monday.County Executive Mark…
Macomb County urgently needs a new jail and voters should get to decide the matter, County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham told county commissioners on…
Two Macomb County corrections deputies face charges for crimes they allegedly committed in the county jail.The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department says…
Another inmate has died at the Macomb County jail, this time of an apparent drug overdose.Nicholas DiFranco, 28, died Wednesday, according to Macomb…
The family of a former Macomb County jail inmate is suing the county, claiming that jail staff’s negligence and “deliberate indifference” caused the man’s…
A southeast Michigan woman who says she was forced to give birth in a jail cell in 2016 is now suing Macomb County and 10 other parties.Jessica Preston…
David Stojcevski died in the Macomb County Jail on June 27, 2014. He was serving a 30-day sentence for failing to pay fines related to traffic offenses.At…
The Macomb County Jail has a chronic overcrowding problem. And that can make for dangerous conditions for inmates. Experts say jail overcrowding is linked…
It was July 7, 2013, and Diane Hubble remembers that she was making mulberry jam at her son’s house.When she came home, there was a Macomb County…