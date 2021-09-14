Made in Michigan

-
The opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics happens Friday in PyeongChang. Right out of the gate, the snowboarding competition begins on Saturday.…
A company near Grand Rapids will make toothbrush heads here instead of China.The move is indicative of a trend; some manufacturing jobs are coming back to…
How long do we carry wounds that we suffer early in life?Can you find a pathway to healing and wholeness after you're broken and damaged, whether by…
The name “Fruehauf” is an iconic one in American transportation history. It was 1914 when a Detroit blacksmith named August Fruehauf came up with a…
Both the Men’s Final Four in Indianapolis and the Women’s Final Four in Tampa will fight it out with their shoes skidding across a floor made of Michigan…
Just about anywhere you see young parents, there’s a good chance you will see Action Baby Carriers. In place of pushing a baby in a stroller, these…
If there's been a little girl in your life at any point, chances are pretty good that Raggedy Ann made her way into your home.The cloth doll with the yarn…
The Aeron Chair: It's the instantly recognizable mesh-backed, ergonomic office chair.Nearly seven million Aerons have been sold to date by the Herman…
It's hard to imagine driving without the guidance of the tri-color traffic light, isn't it?Turns out, that tri-color light that keeps us from crashing…
When you think of Jiffy Mix, you may think biscuits and corn muffins. But did you know they are also Michigan made?Howdy Holmes is the president and CEO…