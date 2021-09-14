-
Federal and state environmental agencies have agreed on a groundwater cleanup plan for a site in Madison Heights where a toxic green-ooze leaked onto…
State House Democrats are rolling out a package of bills aimed at forcing corporate polluters to pay for cleaning up their messes.The eight bill package…
When Detroit firefighters found pits filled with liquid in the basement of a warehouse owned by Gary Sayers, state officials had to assume the…
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is unveiling changes to lead in water rules this week.Communities in Michigan with lead water pipes will…
A public school district in Oakland County imposed a ten percent pay cut on its teachers retroactive to the start of the school year.Now it is likely the…