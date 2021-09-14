magic bullet

-
History is filled with searches for Magic Bullets.Economically speaking, those are quick-fix endeavors that promise to fix sour economies, provide jobs…
-
Detroit is the latest metro area vying to become a medical destination. The hope is that its hospital systems can draw patients from outside its region,…
-
Three years ago, the advanced battery industry in the United States existed only in the imagination.Plenty of people believed electric cars would be the…
-
While we’re on the subject of magic bullets, please indulge this brief sidebar.Schisms happen. There was once a tremendous split between the (now) Roman…
-
History is full of the search for magic bullets, those quick tickets to jobs and economic prosperity. Cities across our region have put great hopes and…