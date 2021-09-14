magna international

-
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Michigan Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s new fuel economy standards and a goal to significantly…
-
Some Michigan manufacturing businesses will re-open for production starting Monday. That opens up a whole new set of places where people could potentially…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Automotive and technology firms including Ford, General Motors and Microsoft have pledged about $4.5 million to a Detroit organization's…
-
Today’s announcement that General Motors plans to spend $300 million in Michigan is good news not only for GM employees, but also for auto parts…
-
Investigators are picking through what’s left after a fire heavily damaged an auto parts plant in Howell on Wednesday. Dozens of firefighters from six…