-
Time’s running out faster than you may think to mail an absentee ballot for next week’s election. Roughly half of the votes in some of next week’s…
-
Postal workers are protesting the postal service’s plan to close three mail processing centers in Michigan later this year.United States Postal Service…
-
The ZIP code for the J.W. Westcott, the official U.S. Postal Service mail boat serving Great Lakes vessels, is 48222.Bill Redding is a boat captain and…
-
Hundreds of postal workers who oppose plans to cut home delivery from six days to five have picketed outside U.S. Postal Service offices in Michigan.The…
-
An ailing U.S. Postal Service is preparing to close and consolidate processing facilities across Michigan as the state in turn emerges from its own…
-
Financial problems are mounting at the U.S. Postal Service, and that's going to have repercussions on Americans' daily lives. For one thing, you won't be…
-
Postal workers delivered a message at more than a dozen rallies across Michigan today. Postal workers say they have a solution to the multi-billion dollar…
-
Mail delivery could become even slower in Michigan under a plan announced today. The U.S. Postal Service wants to close most of its processing centers,…
-
As many as 17 post office branches in Detroit and other parts of southeast Michigan could be closed by the financially troubled U.S. Postal Service. The…
-
An employee in Governor Rick Snyder's office was treated and quarantined after a letter delivered to the office caused a burning sensation in his fingers.…