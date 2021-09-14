-
Farms housing thousands of animals are one of several sources contaminating the Pine River and dividing a mid-Michigan community.Murray Borrello, wearing…
Environmental groups are supporting a permit that further restricts spreading animal manure on farm fields.Livestock farmers and the Michigan Farm Bureau…
Farm groups are using a two-pronged approach to stop the state from changing the rules for spreading manure. The Michigan Farm Bureau, large livestock…
I want to warn you that today, I’m going to be talking about poop. Specifically, more than 3.3 billion gallons of it a year, all of it produced in…
Large animal farms will no longer be allowed to give or sell excess manure to smaller farms between the months of January and March.Brad Wurfel is with…