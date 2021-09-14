-
Today on Stateside, we break down who received loans federal Paycheck Protection Program loans in Metro Detroit, and who was left out. Plus, a…
Maple sugaring season is just wrapping up in northern Michigan. This delicious tradition of boiling maple sap to make syrup is practiced in the state on…
As winter bows out and spring steps in, it becomes maple syrup season.Kirk Hedding, who owns H & H Sugarbush in Chelsea with his wife Michelle, joined…
It's sugaring season in Michigan. Did a mild winter and recent burst of warm weather give maple syrup producers anything to worry about?Kirk Hedding owns…
Michigan’s maple syrup producers are hoping for a return to more winter-like weather.Maple syrup relies on days above freezing for the sap to flow, and…
The first farm crop to be harvested in Michigan is ready. Michigan ranks number five in maple syrup production each year, and according to the Michigan…
It has been a good year for maple syrup in Michigan. Farms produced twice the amount of syrup as they did last year, thanks to prime weather conditions…