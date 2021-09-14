maple trees

-
Some cities in Michigan could lose half of all their trees due to disease or pests. Foresters are working to reduce the potential devastation.“So, I just…
Earthworms seem pretty harmless. But they’re causing problems for Michigan’s multi-million dollar sugar maple industry.That’s the finding of a study by…
It's sugaring season in Michigan. Did a mild winter and recent burst of warm weather give maple syrup producers anything to worry about?Kirk Hedding owns…
Both the Men’s Final Four in Indianapolis and the Women’s Final Four in Tampa will fight it out with their shoes skidding across a floor made of Michigan…