It’s possible to track air pollution from space.NASA scientists did that with high-resolution satellite maps. To gather the data, they used an ozone…
The University of Oklahoma's Institute for Quality Communities looks at Detroit from above in 1951 vs. Detroit in 2010.Over that 60 year span, a lot…
It's no secret that the city of Detroit and Wayne County have been hit hard by the double whammy of foreclosed and abandoned homes.For owners of those…
This map shows you how wealthy your ZIP code is.The Washington Post created it using data from the 2010 Census. Only zip codes that have at least 500…
Researchers studied certain psychological traits across the country and found that Michiganders are fairly agreeable and extroverted (we rank 16th) and…
1,603 people responded to a Business Insider poll about standout qualities of each state in the U.S. Does Michigan have a weird accent? No. But…
Looking for a strong visual argument for the untapped potential of wind power in the Great Lakes? Wondering why it's been rather blustery the last few…
Governor Rick Snyder has approved measures that redraw Michigan’s legislative and congressional districts. The new maps were approved by the Legislature’s…