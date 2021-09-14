-
People living near the Marathon refinery in southwest Detroit are calling for “more transparency” after a foul odor from the plant descended on…
-
She's the pride of Michigan's running community, and today she's basking in the glow of being the first U.S. woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33…
-
Falling crude oil prices may put the brakes on new oil exploration in Michigan.Michigan’s not a big oil producer. The state ranks 17th in the country in…
-
Grand River crests in Grand Rapids, thousands evacuated from floodingThe Grand River has crested in Grand Rapids. As Lindsey Smith reports,"Grand Rapids…
-
A group of runners in Kalamazoo will honor victims of the Boston marathon bombing by running together tonight.“Runners who were nowhere near Boston just…
-
Federal cuts to affect schools "The state of Michigan doesn't plan to lay off any of its 48,000 workers because of automatic federal spending cuts. [But]…
-
The two thousand runners expected to take part in this Sunday’s Lansing marathon can expect to see tight security along the 26-mile course.The added…
-
Nick Stanko is a small guy with a shaved head. He’s an art teacher at Haslett High School, east of Lansing, and he also coaches the track team.Stanko is…
-
Michigan’s only oil refinery is in the middle of a $2 billion dollar expansion project. Marathon Petroleum is expanding its refinery in southwest Detroit…
-
There was a fire this morning at a Marathon oil refinery in southwest Detroit. The Associated Press reports the fire was contained by the company.The…