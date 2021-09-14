Marathon Petroleum

-
Federal lawmakers, two from Michigan and two from Illinois, have introduced bills that would require the federal government to address concerns about…
People living near the Marathon refinery in southwest Detroit are calling for “more transparency” after a foul odor from the plant descended on…
A lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court, claiming air contaminants, noise and odor from Marathon's refinery in southwest Detroit is causing a…
Michigan Radio has had several reports on the petroleum coke piles along the Detroit River in southwest Detroit.But to better visualize the situation, you…
Large piles of petroleum coke along the Detroit River have sparked concern from citizens and environmental groups.The “petcoke” is a byproduct of the…
Michigan’s only oil refinery is offering to buy out homeowners near its Detroit facility as it wraps up a major expansion project. The company is offering…