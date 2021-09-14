margaret o'brien

-
Parchment and Cooper Township residents can now safely drink their water. That’s what state and local officials are saying after water tests found PFAS…
The Michigan State Senate may vote this week on a package of bills inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. However, some groups are expressing…
Legislation created out of tragedy is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate this week. Larry Nassar is the former Michigan State University sports…
A report being released Monday is expected to blame the road, at least in part, for a massive chain reaction crash on Interstate 94 in January. One person…