Michigan medical marijuana patients may need to find a new place to get their medication.
A federal judge finds Detroit’s effort to reserve half of recreational marijuana retail licenses for city residents is likely “unconstitutional.” The…
Michigan just marked its first full year of legal recreational marijuana sales. As the cannabis business continues to grow in the state, some Michiganders…
Today on Stateside, a third type of vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will be available to qualifying Michigan residents in the coming weeks. A journalist…
A new report claims the number of people working in Michigan’s marijuana industry doubled over the past year.It’s difficult to put a firm number on…
The agency that oversees Michigan’s marijuana industry is recommending some changes that may open the industry up to more minority owners and…
Tuesday, Michigan marks one year of legal retail sales of recreational marijuana.Approved by voters in 2018, retail sales had to wait until state…
Tuesday, family and supporters asked state officials to parole a Flint man who’s serving a potentially life sentence because of a 1990s marijuana…
Michigan’s largest city is taking its first step toward opening recreational marijuana shops.Detroit officials unveiled a proposed ordinance Monday that…
As of Wednesday, caregiver products have been phased out of Michigan’s regulated retail marijuana market.When Michigan voters approved medical marijuana…