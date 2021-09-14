marijuana arrests

-
People seeking help expunging their records of misdemeanor marijuana convictions can get that help at a special event in Detroit Saturday.The Expungement…
-
A state lawmaker has proposed clearing the criminal records of people convicted of possessing or using marijuana. It would apply to misdemeanor…
-
Marijuana advocates say legal businesses and caregivers are being targeted for military-style drug raids in spite of attempts to obey the law in good…
-
Medical marijuana fees are funding law enforcement cracking down on illegal marijuana growth and useThis information comes from a 2016 report to the…
-
Regular marijuana use is increasing nationwide, and in Michigan, more people are going to jail for it.Michigan voters approved the use of medical…