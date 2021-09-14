-
A Lansing man who owned and operated dispensaries throughout Michigan was sentenced to fifteen years and eight months in prison.Danny Trevino, who called…
The state is trying to figure out the “best way forward” for medical marijuana patients and shops. A judge ordered the state to allow all medical…
Today is 4/20, a day that holds a special significance for marijuana activists and consumers alike.Stateside decided to mark the date by talking to…
DETROIT - An official says a pending lawsuit by a business group over medical marijuana regulations in Detroit means the industry will be on hold in the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Certain medical marijuana businesses will be able to remain open in Michigan while seeking a state license required under a new…
A battle is shaping up over two Detroit ballot proposals on medical marijuana, and things got pretty heated between supporters and opponents of the…
Michigan's state police director this week jumped into the debate over the decision of some NFL players to take a knee during the National Anthem. Col.…
The state Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that would ban medical marijuana advertising on billboards in Michigan. State law already bans…
Michigan continues to wrestle with how to regulate and license medical marijuana dispensaries.But there’s a potentially bigger issue facing the budding…
Michigan is giving medical marijuana businesses until December 15 to close or potentially risk not obtaining a license under a new regulatory system.The…