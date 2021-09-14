Marine Corps

-
It's been more than two years since a young Muslim Marine recruit from Taylor died in a fall at boot camp on Parris Island after reportedly being abused,…
-
On March 18, 2016, new Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor died after falling in his barracks on Parris Island, South Carolina. A coroner ruled the…
-
Investigations into a Michigan Marine recruit’s suicide reveal he may have been hazed, abused, and possibly targeted for being a Muslim.Raheel Siddiqui…
-
One of Michigan's marquee races is the one to replace retiring Republican Rep. Dan Benishek in the 1st Congressional District. The district covers the…