-
Marine Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Felix will soon face a general court martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.The former drill instructor is facing charges…
-
The ZIP code for the J.W. Westcott, the official U.S. Postal Service mail boat serving Great Lakes vessels, is 48222.Bill Redding is a boat captain and…
-
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - An Iranian news agency is reporting that an appeals court has overturned a death sentence of an American man convicted of working for…
-
Should garages be able to be turned into living spaces? It's happening in Dearborn and a possible clampdown in city ordinances is causing concern.Plus,…
-
In October 2010, the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines deployed to Afghanistan. They were sent to relieve the British Royal Marines in the southern Helmand…
-
We're coming up on the tenth anniversary of the U.S. led war in Afghanistan.So far, there have been 1,429 U.S. deaths from Operation Enduring Freedom,…