-
It’s already been a month since Election Day, but Democrats in Michigan are continuing to sort out just what happened.It’s fair to say it wasn’t all bad…
-
There was an epic battle last week to see who would become the next chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. In the end, longtime apparatchik Mark Brewer…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The longtime leader of the Michigan Democrats is losing his job.Mark Brewer on Saturday withdrew from the race for party chairman at the…
-
What looks like one of the tightest and toughest elections in recent years is happening tomorrow, and most of us can’t even vote. The battle is for…
-
It is now difficult to imagine that Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer can win election to another term when his party holds its state convention…
-
The race for the Democratic chair"Michigan's Democratic congressional delegation wants to replace the long-time chairman of the state Democratic Party.…
-
What a week in Michigan politics! The litigating has begun on the state’s new right-to-work law, keeping the controversy alive, in the media, and in the…
-
Senate Minority leader Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer want a special investigation into the case of…
-
Brewer wants IRS to investigate DurantThe Michigan Democratic Party wants the International Revenue Service to investigate Clark Durant. Durant one of the…
-
State Democratic and Republican party leaders continue to fight over the recent party switch by a Michigan state representative.State Democratic Party…