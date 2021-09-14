mark durno

-
Government and independent experts told people at a town hall meeting in Flint last night that the city’s lead-tainted tap water is improving. But…
A federal report says improperly treated Flint River water was a “plausible” cause of skin rashes suffered by city residents.People in Flint have been…
New tests suggest filters work even in Flint homes with high levels of lead in the drinking water.EPA officials say 50 homes have tested at 150 parts per…
State and federal officials say water tests at some homes in Flint are coming in at 150 parts per billion or more for lead. That’s ten times the federal…